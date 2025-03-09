This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I remember an early Christmas during my childhood, where I watched in anticipation as my sister peeled back glossy snowman wrapping paper.

And what did this unveil: a shiny lavender sewing machine, the December morning sunlight catching on its silver bits and bobs. From that moment on, my sister and I obsessively stitched anything and everything-from clothes for our dolls to little felt trinkets, we were obsessed-for about a year and a half, that is, until another trend piqued our fickle interest.

Now, however, I am really wishing we kept that small but mighty sewing machine, as “patchwork hoodies” have become all the rage.

If you haven’t heard of this adorable trend, let me break it down for you: they’re just ordinary hoodies with cute little fabric patches embroidered on! You can make any design or print you’d like-I’ve seen some people make gingham heart patches, floral patches, cross patches-pretty much every combination imaginable.

To get started, head to a Hobby Lobby near you, choose your desired fabric, and the plain hoodies they have in stock there-to make your adorable patchwork hoodie for under $20, if you can believe it! If your sewing skills are long behind you, like me, you can buy iron-on materials to secure your patches to the hoodie.

However, if you sadly are not very adept at crafting, I have found adorable custom and pre-designed patchwork hoodies on the best website ever created-Etsy.

I can’t wait to hopefully see some of my Holy Cross readers rocking a patchwork hoodie (I recommend purple gingham) around campus upon our return to campus after spring break!