Park Ave Princess: A Charlotte York Character Commentary

If you’re a devoted reader of HerCampus Holy Cross (which I hope you are), you might’ve read my past article ripping apart Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City, the character whom I love to hate but whose sense of style I drool over. I am obsessed with all things SATC, and now it’s time to analyze my favorite lady, Charlotte York.

I see myself immensely in Charlotte York-she even inspired me to go back to my natural brunette. Charlotte’s style is feminine and classy, always flattering her but never screaming for attention. She was the relentless optimist out of the SATC bunch, dreaming of white picket fences, true romance with a Prince Charming, and building a family one day. Charlotte prioritized kindness, positivity, and warmth in all her days. She was a color-inside-the-lines kind of gal who wanted to be loved by all, and a relentless overachiever.

However, this need for perfection and to be accepted and loved by everyone could be Charlotte’s downfall at times. She wanted everything in her life to be so perfect, never taking a risk, for fear that one wrong move could disrupt the future she had carefully constructed in her head.

I definitely relate to Charlotte in this aspect: I want everything in my life to go smoothly and perfectly, that sometimes I can’t just embrace what life throws at me, that could be even more beautiful than what I think I want.

Where we see Charlotte really start to release her need for perfection is during her divorce with Trey. Trey MacDougal, the husband we wanted so badly for Charlotte all along-wealthy, handsome, and who doted on her. Even though Trey was the embodiment of everything Charlotte had ever wanted, the marriage still didn’t work. Charlotte had to release her fairytale expectations in order to get a love and relationship that truly fulfilled her. She had the self-respect to fight for what she was owed throughout her divorce, leading her into the loving arms of none other than her divorce lawyer, Harry Goldenblatt. Harry was nothing like Charlotte imagined for the love of her life: he was bald, sweaty, loud, and not her “usual type.” This is what made them perfect together: Harry challenged Charlotte’s need for everything to go according to a perfect plan, and he kept her laughing.

Outside of her love life, Charlotte was the epitome of grace, ambition, and quiet strength throughout every challenge she faced. She knew what she deserved, was passionate about her art career, fiercely loyal to her friends, and had so much respect for herself.

So don’t be afraid to embrace your girl-next-door, your optimism and your romantic hopes, but also don’t forget to let your guard down and laugh at yourself a little, because we can all be a little more Charlotte in our lives.

