Other Forms of Love this Valentine’s Day

It can be easy to get caught up in the romance of Valentine’s Day, traditionally an occasion marked by flowers, chocolates, balloons, and dates. It consumes us in every facet during the month of February. However, this February I have decided to take a different approach and celebrate other forms of love in my life.

Galentine’s Day is a widely beloved occasion, made popular by one of my favorite television sitcoms “Parks and Recreation”, and is celebrated on February 13th. It is a day fully dedicated to expressing love for your friends and appreciating the joy they bring to your life. Whether you are single or in a relationship–or in the dreaded situationship–spending time to express love and gratitude to your friends is always necessary.

This Valentine’s Day I am dedicating time to do things that bring me joy! As many of my friends know, my New Year’s resolution has been to learn and become better at more games. So far I have successfully mastered Euchre, Dutch Blitz, and Mille Bornes. On Saturday, my friends and I are dedicating our day to spending time playing card games and watching movies, two things that I love doing! Self-love is one of the most important forms of love you can engage with this Valentine’s Day. If you do things you love and that make you happy, you are guaranteed to have a great Valentine’s Day!

Make sure to call your parents on Saturday! Every year I send my Mom, sister, Grandma, Nonnie, and now my niece a Valentine to make sure they know I love them and am always thinking of them. Every year my mom sends me our favorite candy that is only available during the Valentine’s season, so I always make sure to send her just as much love back. It is always important to tell your family you love them, and Saturday is the perfect opportunity to!

One of the most important forms of love you can celebrate this Valentine’s season is love for the Earth! Earth gives so much from the sun to warm us to trees to pick fruit from to the lakes to swim in. It is important to show gratitude and love for the place we call home and give us all the people and things we love!

Happy Valentine’s Day!