The other day, my roommate and I got into a conversation about old trends over the past years. I haven’t thought about them for a while, so I thought back and decided to write about them! I hope when you read this, you get some nostalgic smiles!

The first thing we began discussing was the “VSCO girl” trend in 2019. This consisted of girls wearing puka shell necklaces, Crocs, and slip-on Vans. People thought it was cool to wear very oversized t-shirts, often a surf brand, and post “aesthetic” photos on social media. Girls often wore messy buns and used scrunchies as well. It was known that “VSCO girls” always had a Hydro Flask water bottle with stickers on it.

Another thing I began to think about was the silly trends around 2017. I remember everyone wanted fidget spinners and loved to bottle flip. Frozen yogurt places were also super popular around this time. Oftentimes, schools banned bottle flipping because it became so distracting.

Doing “challenges” was also very popular. There were weird things people would post videos online doing. The chubby bunny challenge consisted of stuffing marshmallows in your cheeks and trying to say “chubby bunny”. There was also the cinnamon challenge, where people tried to swallow dry cinnamon, but that seemed pretty dangerous. People also tried to make their lips “big” with the Kylie Jenner lip challenge, where you tried to use a bottle cap to make your lips swollen (also a dangerous one).

For some reason, mustaches were a trendy thing to be printed on things in 2014. People had mustache shirts, stickers, and more. Pineapples printed on items were also popular. The Rainbow Loom kits created lots of fun for kids during this time as well. People often wore so many Rainbow Loom bracelets on their wrists to look “cool”. I know I wore a ton of these to school.