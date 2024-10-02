The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With last weekend being parent’s weekend, the search for restaurants in Worcester was one of the things that all families were looking out for. As a freshman from New Jersey, my family and I are rather unfamiliar with places to eat, so any recommendations that we were given we were eager to try out.

However, one of the best places that we got recommended was NU Kitchen. NU Kitchen is a health food restaurant that is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a wide variety of options on the menu.

My family and I went there for a quick lunch and the atmosphere was relaxed, while still having a restaurant-esque feel. Although there are many good restaurants in Worcester, many of them are full dine-in establishments, while at NU Kitchen you can tailor the experience to your liking, by eating a full sit down meal or just grab a juice and sit to do work. Furthermore, there are many different seating options as well, with a multitude of indoor and outdoor seating options. Located in the suburbs, it provides a nice escape from the busyness of the hub of Worcester, and it is only about a ten minute drive from campus. In regards to the menu, they offer a wide variety of options that cater to many different dietary needs and restrictions. Some of the highlights on the menu in my opinion are their smoothies, grain bowls, and acai bowls. The Good Morning smoothie and Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl are my current favorites, but many other options on the menu like their caesar wrap and Maui Acai Bowl being close seconds.

I am so happy that I was recommended to NU Kitchen and was able to try it this weekend, as it will definitely become my go-to spot!