No More Shein?

In recent years, fast fashion websites have been very popular. Who wouldn’t want a cute bikini for only $8? However, I keep hearing a lot of people say that Shein and Temu are banned right now. It is not that the U.S. has actually banned these websites, but rather the postal service has a new policy on packages from China.

What is this new policy? The U.S. Postal Service announced that “it would no longer accept parcels from China and Hong Kong after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and ended a customs exception that allowed small value parcels to enter the U.S. without paying tax” (Time Magazine, 2025). This suspension did not have a reason but was announced after President Trump closed the “de minimis” customs exemption. This customs exemption is basically a rule that allows goods under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free and in an expedited entry process.

We are likely to see increasing prices and delayed shipments moving forward on websites like these.

If you want some good quality clothes or bikinis on the cheaper side, I recommend looking at Target or on Amazon!