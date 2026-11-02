No Costume? No Problem!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Somehow Halloween always manages to sneak up on me every year. Choosing a costume is overwhelming, as I sift through inspiration pictures and try to coordinate with friends – I always find myself with a week left to order everything. Over the years I’ve bought a few things that I’ve been able to reuse and craft into many different costumes. Here are some of my tips and tricks for putting together some last minute costumes.

First, start with the basics. Having a few staple pieces, like a black skirt, white top, boots, or accessories can make creating a costume so much easier. These items can be styled in countless ways to fit different characters or themes. Anything colored red, blue, and green are also great staples to have!

Next, get creative with what you already own. Before buying anything new, look through your closet for pieces you can repurpose. Pinterest and Tik Tok are also great places to find inspiration and put together a look on a budget.

Finally, don’t overthink it! Sometimes the simplest costumes are the cutest, and a few small details can bring any outfit together.