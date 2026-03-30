Nitro Bar: Worth the Hype?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Saturday, I was en route to visit my friend at Providence College, and my friends and I had the chance to try the internet famous Nitro Bar in the heart of Providence. I have been a loyal social media follower of the coffee shop for years now, so I was over the moon to finally try one of their viral iced coffees and something off their extensive food menu.



Firstly, the line will immediately turn you away if you are not ready to wait a little bit. We went on a sunny Saturday mid-morning, so the line was likely at its peak, so next time I would want to aim to try it on a less crowded day/time. However, they hand you menus to browse as you wait, and the shop itself is located on a very cute Providence street. Once you make it inside, the decor is to die for. Since the Providence shop is internally connected to a bike shop, bicycles hang on the back wall alongside cozy cream tapestries, lights, and decor that give the Nitro Bar a cozy, welcoming, and (honestly) cool feel.



Next, the menu is so hard to choose from. I am not a matcha fan, so I stuck to browsing the coffee menu, and I landed on one of their current seasonals, the iced cookie butter latte. A must-try is their whip, which you can add onto any iced drink. I opted for the classic whip, which had a super rich vanilla taste and frosting-like consistency. It melted perfectly into the coffee and was the chef’s kiss! The cookie butter flavoring was not extremely strong but provided enough sweet flavor. Also, to my liking, my coffee was the perfect color. To eat, I got their new salted chocolate chip cookie, and it was gone by the time I reached Providence College. It was impeccable. Though two drinks and a cookie cost me over $20, I give the Nitro Bar a solid 9/10. It was delicious and I want to go back, especially when they rotate in new spring flavors. What an amazing way to spend my Saturday morning and a way to check Nitro Bar off my New England coffee bucket list!