This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters participated in 39 gubernatorial elections across U.S. states and territories, as well as attorney general races and numerous other state and local elections. In most states, polling locations were open from early morning until evening on Election Day. Each residential address is assigned to a specific voting precinct with a designated polling location, and voters were required to register by mid-October to participate. Approximately 124 million people participated in the 2026 midterm elections.

Voters also had the option of participating through early or mail-in voting. Early voting allowed individuals to cast their ballots in person at designated polling stations, election offices, or other authorized locations before Election Day. Mail-in voting provided another option, allowing eligible voters to receive their ballots through the postal system, mark their selections, and return their completed ballots by mail or at authorized drop-off locations, depending on state regulations.

As a New Jersey resident, I opted to vote by mail and submitted my ballot for the state’s U.S. Senate race, all twelve U.S. House seats, and local elections. I believe exercising my right to vote is extremely important because voting is both a civic responsibility and an opportunity to influence the future of our country. As a member of the younger generation, I recognize that the decisions made by elected officials today will shape the society we inherit and the opportunities available to future generations.

Another important aspect of this election was the number of ballot questions voters were asked to consider. For example, Massachusetts voters faced nine binding statewide ballot questions, covering issues such as public records, same-day voter registration, gun regulations, marijuana legalization, and housing. Some communities also had additional local questions on their ballots. I think this highlights the importance of researching candidates and ballot initiatives before voting rather than simply selecting an answer without understanding its implications. Taking the time to learn about the issues, consider different perspectives, and understand what each proposal could mean for our communities allows us to make more informed decisions and ensures that our votes reflect our values and priorities.

The 2026 midterm elections also produced significant political shifts and historic milestones. Democrats gained substantial ground in the House of Representatives, surpassing 250 seats and achieving their largest majority in nearly two decades. Several candidates also made history through their victories. In Georgia, Democrat and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. In New Hampshire, Democratic U.S. Representative Chris Pappas defeated Republican John E. Sununu in the Senate race, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate. Former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made history in New Mexico as the first Native American woman elected governor of a U.S. state. In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds became the state’s first Black governor, while Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan became the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Additionally, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Senate seat, becoming the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

Overall, the 2026 midterm elections marked a historic moment for political representation. A record number of women also competed for and won state and federal offices, reflecting continued changes in the diversity of American political leadership.

Ultimately, these election results reinforce how vital it is to exercise our right to vote and participate in shaping our country’s future. As barriers are broken and individuals from historically underrepresented communities gain positions of political leadership, new opportunities emerge for meaningful representation and change. I am hopeful that, moving forward, our country will continue making positive progress toward greater equality, inclusion, and opportunity for all.