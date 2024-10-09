This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Managing your time and stress in college can be hard. Between school work, social life, and making time for yourself, it’s difficult to compartmentalize when to fit everything in! After a long day of studying and classes, I find comfort in watching Netflix, which allows me to decompress and relax before doing it all again tomorrow. As an avid Netflix user, here are some of my TV show recommendations (not in order)…

Suits – The show Suits takes place in New York and highlights the lives of successful lawyers. The main character, Harvey Spector, takes in Mike Ross as his associate, keeping his biggest secret under the rug. As episodes unfold, we learn more about Mike’s life before coming to Person Spector and how he grows in the law community. This is one of my favorites.

Modern Family – Modern Family is a funny, lighthearted, family-friendly show that encompasses the life of a big family and their navigations through life. During 11 seasons, you see the growth of all characters and the big and small moments in their lives. I highly recommend Modern Family. It is a great show.

Grey’s Anatomy – Grey’s Anatomy has so many seasons, but it is such an addicting show. Follow the lives of doctors in Seattle while they fall in love, experience loss, and work hours and hours on end and save lives. The main characters Meredith Grey, Derek Shepherd, Christina Yang, and more work daily at Seattle Grace while dealing with personal issues. Intertwined within the show, you get to enjoy drama, sadness, joy, and more.

Monsters – This newly added show to Netflix highlights one of the biggest stories in news history of Erik and Lyle Menendez and how their lives unfolded over the years. At the young ages of 21 and 18, they murdered their parents in a form of self-defense, trying to escape the abuse they endured. Through this show, you see some of what went through their minds and how the trial unfolded.

Jane the Virgin – Jane the Virgin is a fan favorite. It follows the life of Jane Villanueva and the story of how she was artificially inseminated with her son. Living with her mom and grandmother, this show combines drama, thriller, and love stories as you see the life of young Jane slowly develop and the empowerment of females.

Dead to Me – After watching the first episode of this show, I was highly hooked on the insane plot. Jen Harding recently lost her husband in a hit-and-run accident, and she is now a widow raising her two children in California. When she attends a support group, she meets Judy Hale, who has created this long life story about the “loss” of her husband. You soon uncover the real reason Judy joined this group and how she is closer to Jen than Jen knows.