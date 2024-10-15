Netflix Is Having A Renaissance… And Here’s What You Should Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I cannot be alone in realizing that every streaming service has its ups and downs. Sometimes it’s Max with their new season of House of Dragons, or perhaps Hulu with a new season of The Kardashians to keep you hooked for a week or two. However, the platform arguably doing the most right now is Netflix.

Their first success recently has been the TV series “Monsters” which depicts the personal life and criminal trial of the Menedez brothers. Although I haven’t watched the show, my roommate did and like many other watchers of the show was immediately drawn in. The brothers are famously known for the murder of their parents but this show allows the watchers to sympathize with and learn the truth about the brothers in actuality. Not to mention the casting of the series was done impeccably well and has caused an influx of edits on many people’s TikTok feed.

The next is another series based on a book called “The Perfect Couple”. This series has garnered a lot of attention and opinions ranging from amazing to not completely accurate. If you love a blue hydrangea aesthetic and Nicole Kidman, this series is for you. It takes place at a wedding on Nantucket that is quickly derailed by an unsuspected murder. Considering it is based on a well-respected book, some critics point out the lack of accuracy. However, if you have not yet read the book and/or do not take great offense to book-to-movie adaptations not matching perfectly then I recommend giving it a try to the 6 episode series.

If I am going to persuade you to watch anything on Netflix this fall, it would be the series “Nobody Wants This”. Cast to perfection with the very handsome Adam Brody and recognizable Kristen Bell, this series follows a young, hip, newly single rabbi (Brody) and an emotionally unavailable sex podcaster (Bell) as they cross paths and begin an unexpected, challenging, and yet incredibly loveable journey together. It has the laughs, it has the relatable moments, it has the romance, it has it all! This hilarious and modern-day Romeo and Juliet dupe had me getting my homework done faster than ever before just so I could go back to my dorm and watch the next episode. Not to mention the episodes are fast and flirty which was a game changer when it came to focusing on the series without needing to grab my phone and scroll on TikTok halfway through.

I have never been the type of person, especially as I got older, to willingly sit for an entire TV series. However, with Netflix being on their game this month and providing these new, engaging, and fun shows to watch, my stance on that has quickly changed. Once you’re done with all of your crazy assignments and are sitting on the couch during fall break looking for something to do, I highly recommend getting comfy, grabbing a snack, and falling in love with one of these amazing Netflix finds.