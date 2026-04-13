Navigating the Stress of Course Enrollment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Enrolling for classes can be a stressful and anxiety-inducing process. It is tricky to find the perfect balance between major requirements, personal interests, and class timing. During my freshman year, I struggled to find the best method to create different versions of possible classes I could take. I felt overwhelmed looking at all of the different classes in my backpack, unable to imagine how it would actually look on my calendar. This year, I discovered this amazing app called Coursicle. It allows you to input all of your potential classes in an organized way. This allows me to visualize my schedule more clearly, helping me prioritize important classes while organizing them according to their timing.

When it comes to the day of enrollment,it is important to stay as calm as possible. Keep in mind that no matter what classes you do or do not get, everything will work out in the end. During each enrollment period I remind myself of something my mom always says, “Everything happens for a reason.” This helps me stay grounded, allowing me to stay positive even when my course plan doesn’t go as expected.

An open mindset and flexible course options will reduce stress during this time. Only having one option for classes makes disappointment more likely if enrollment doesn’t quite go as you had planned. Creating multiple options can help you feel excited about different courses and various combinations of classes in your schedule.

With the right mindset and preparation, enrolling for classes will become less overwhelming and more manageable. Navigating this process with a positive mindset and flexibility will allow you to gain confidence in knowing that everything will fall into place!