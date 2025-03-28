This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

When I consider my future, I often feel a sense of uneasiness. I tend to worry about things that are ultimately out of my control at this moment in time, including where I’m going to live, the career path I will end up taking, the people that will be in my life, the list goes on. While this is the case, I know there is much more to life than letting those unwanted feelings get in the way. I want to balance out the uncertainty with positivity, which is why I have been curating a bucket list of events to (hopefully) look forward to. Here are some of my favorites:

Travel Around Europe

While I’ve been out of the country, I’ve never been to Europe! After seeing stunning pictures posted by my peers studying abroad, I’d love to make new memories in this unforgettable way.

Spend Time in a City

When I graduate college, living in Boston is definitely something I am considering! While I have always lived in a suburb outside of the city, I visit Boston often, so it would be both a familiar and unfamiliar experience for me. The prospect of spending a significant amount of time in a city seems beyond exciting for someone navigating their twenties.

Skydive

I love rollercoasters and I’m not afraid of heights, so skydiving is something that’s crossed my mind before! It’s probably a good idea to do it sooner rather than later in life since it can be dangerous. However, the thought of mustering up the confidence to skydive and following through with it outweighs the potential risks for me!

Adopt a Dog

I truly cannot wait for this moment. Dogs are amazing companions and bring so much happiness into people’s lives. I’m convinced there aren’t many things better than coming home to a dog at the end of the day!

Run a Half (or Full) Marathon

I undoubtedly enjoy working out, but I have never gotten into long-distance running. It’s a skill that requires time, effort, and discipline to build up stamina for, but it’s a means of exercise that seems very rewarding. I can only imagine how empowering of a feeling it would be to cross the finish line of a lengthy race.