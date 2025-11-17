My Top 3 Fall Comfort Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that fall is in full swing, I thought I would share my three favorite shows to watch during this season.

I have written about Gilmore Girls before, but it is truly such an amazing show that it has to be brought up again. Gilmore Girls is a great feel-good watch when you’re looking to unwind and feel cozy. The simple town of Stars Hollow in which the show takes place will make you feel a sense of comfort with its home-like charm and beauty. Besides the wonderful aesthetics of the show, the dialogue is upbeat and funny while being relaxing and soothing at the same time.

My other go-to fall show is The Vampire Diaries. I recommend this one if you’re more in the mood for mystery and drama. There is never a dull moment in Vampire Diaries: it will have you wanting more with every episode. This show encapsulates the dark and eerie scenery of fall. This is a perfect rainy day binge-worthy series that will have you obsessed for months.

My last recommendation is the well-known and highly loved show Friends. I have seen Friends so many times that I can basically quote the entire script. It is an easy-going, light-hearted comedy that will never fail to make me laugh. They have so many good fall episodes, including some of my favorite Thanksgiving specials. Friends is the type of show you can put on in the background and go about any other tasks or busy work you were planning on doing. It has a sense of comfort that feels familiar and safe.

If you are like me and love to rewatch shows, I highly recommend enjoying some relaxing free time with one of these TV series.