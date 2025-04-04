This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Last weekend, I took a trip to Claytime in Worcester to paint some pottery. My friend and I were looking for a fun afternoon activity, so we decided to do something new for the day. We arrived at the studio on Shrewsbury Street and sat in the car for a few minutes, scrolling through Pinterest to get some inspiration for our new project. I decided to go with a design featuring pink and red strawberries with some flowers to capture the essence of the blooming spring season. We went inside. I picked out a plate and my friend picked out a bowl. Luckily, there were two spots left open at a table in the corner. We sat down, picked out our paint colors, secured our paint brushes, and got to work. Our finished products came out great, and we even made a friend along the way. The weekend is the perfect time to try a new activity, and I highly recommend trying out Claytime for a fun day of creativity, painting, and fun.

Here are some images that I saved for inspiration: