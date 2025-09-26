My Thoughts On Being a Senior

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like just yesterday I walked into my room in Hanselman Hall to begin my journey at Holy Cross. I was timid and terrified, with no idea what the next four years of my life would look like. My parents dropped me off, said goodbye, and it seemed like I’d have to wait a lifetime before seeing them again.

Freshman year I would call home time and time again, and even go home on weekends because I was so sure college just wasn’t for me.

Little did I know that in three short years, I’d be desperately eager to return to my home at Holy Cross. Coming back to campus for senior year has been bittersweet and surreal, but an experience that nonetheless has been and will continue to be one of the most meaningful ones of my life.

It felt like this year would never come, and of course when my parents told me it would be the fastest four years of my life, I never believed them.

Already I can’t believe that senior year is here and in just eight months or so the next step of life will be uncertain. The off-campus celebrations, the birthday parties, the dinners with roommates, the ice cream trips, the tailgates will all just be near but distant memories.

If you were to tell me my freshman year that I was happy to be exactly where I am right now I would have never believed you. While it’s senior year, I am taking every experience in–I am taking every opportunity I can get to spend time with my friends and enjoy life.

When you realize that the grades and the frenzied exteriors and the little things just don’t matter as much, you see that this is a year to live life to the fullest and never look back.

Be grateful for your time here–it certainly may not feel like it at times…but these are the years, this is the year!