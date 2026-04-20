My Sunday Reset Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The lingering sense of anxiety and dread is palpable whenever Sunday rolls around on campus. With our fun weekend plans behind us and a totally new week ahead, it can be so easy to fall into a spiral of angst. Life at Holy Cross is lots of fun, but our classes are also extremely rigorous, lending itself to great weekends and busy weeks. Because of these Sunday scaries, I try my best to work on my Sunday reset to set myself up for the week ahead.

Waking up on Sunday morning, I can look forward to the breakfast debrief my friends and I will soon be having. We love exploring new cafes and diners around Worcester, talking about our weekends, and sharing every detail. These breakfasts shared with my best friends are the perfect way to start my Sunday!

After breakfast, I tend to turn into reset mode, throwing all my dirty laundry into the wash and stripping my sheets. Having fresh laundry is such a nice feeling and makes me feel that much more put together going into the week ahead.

While my laundry is in the washing machine, I use the time to clean my room. Cleaning and organizing always calms my mind, and starting my week of classes with a fresh space is so refreshing.

After all of this resetting, I finally log onto my laptop and begin my work for the week. Having a clean workspace makes it so much easier to focus on my schoolwork.

Following this Sunday reset routine, I find that by the time dinner rolls around, I feel far more ready for my Monday!