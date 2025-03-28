This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I am currently a sophomore at Holy Cross and went on my first spring break trip with my friends. Last year, as a freshman I did not go on a vacation during break and just went home for break. This year, my friends and I decided to book a vacation for a few days and have a few days to relax at home.

We decided to go to Punta Cana. I had only been out of the country one other time before, so I was super excited to go to the Dominican Republic. My friends and I booked our trip to the Hard Rock Resort for a pretty reasonable price. The key to finding a good price is to research early. My friend Genna booked our trip in early January and got a great package for the resort and the flights.

The Hard Rock Resort was super nice. It was all-inclusive, which meant you did not have to pay extra for food or drinks. Room service was even included. The resort was friendly to all ages, even families, which made it feel super comfortable and safe. The weather was amazing. It was in the 80s and not humid at all. I rarely burn, but I got my first real sunburn, so I learned to reapply sunscreen every hour. The resort had tons of pools and a huge beach, as well as activities to do inside. For an all-inclusive resort I thought the food was not bad at all. They had every cuisine you could think of. This type of vacation was definitely not a relaxing one because we were constantly on the move. However, it was super fun, and I definitely recommend going on a vacation with your friends!