My Senior Year Must-Dos

Time really does fly here on the Hill. Scarily enough, I feel as though the years have been going by faster as I’ve been getting older. As I’m wrapping up my junior year and will be embarking on my final year at Holy Cross come August, I’m realizing that I have to make the most of the very limited time I have left in college. Here are some of my priorities:

Traditions (Senior Ball, Tree Lighting, Spring Weekend, and more!)

I have always participated in Holy Cross traditions throughout my time here, so I want to continue upholding that mindset and be involved in as many as possible for the last time.

Say “Yes”

Unless I know that a situation will end poorly, saying “yes” to as many of the opportunities I encounter as I can will definitely make for a memorable year.

Keep Grades Up

While spending time with my friends is a main priority, so are academics. Finding a balance between the two is still a challenge for me at times, so I’m sure that those efforts will continue into next year instead of letting one of those aspects of my life take too much precedence over the other!

Stay Involved in Extracurriculars

While senior year will be undoubtedly busy, I will always make room in my schedule for the organizations on campus in which I have found a sense of happiness and community, such as Dance Ensemble and of course, HerCampus!

Travel! (Nashville, Spring Break, Cape Week…)

I’m certainly planning to work hard this summer to have the means to travel next year! Holy Cross seniors typically use their time off to explore new places, which I’m so excited for.

Savor Every Moment

As I’m thinking ahead to what next year will entail, I predict that it will be easy to get caught up in the chaos, so reminding myself to be present is essential for making my senior year of college a time in my life that I will look back on fondly.