My Review of the Ugg Tazz

The weather is getting colder, which means that it is time to switch out my summer staples for pieces that are more fit for the changing seasons. One of my favorite shoes to wear during the fall and winter months is the Ugg Tazz. When I first caught wind of the trendy slipper/clog combo, I liked many aspects of the shoe right off the bat, and I knew that they could tie a lot of my cold-weather outfits together. However, when I searched them up online, they were on backorder indefinitely. The Tazz stayed in the back of my mind though, and a few months later, I beat the crowd and ordered myself a pair during the “off-season.” Ever since I received them in the mail, they have been a staple in my closet!

I bought the Ugg Tazz in Chestnut, as I was drawn to not only the traditional color but the beautiful red stitching around the collar of the shoe as well. However, the quality that really sold me is the fact that the Tazz has a significant platform. As someone who is pretty short, I definitely appreciate the lift that these shoes give me. I also feel as though the noticeable platform makes the shoe less “casual,” and therefore more versatile. Yes, you can wear them with sweatpants, but they also look great with jeans, for example.

As far as sizing goes, I would say the Ugg Tazz fits true to size. If you usually wear a half-size, it probably wouldn’t hurt to size up, since these shoes are commonly worn with thicker socks. Another factor to consider is that the Tazz do take some time to break in, so don’t be alarmed if they seem uncomfortable at first!

Overall, I highly recommend the Ugg Tazz, and think that everyone should get their hands on a pair if they can! They come in a variety of colors and are a best-seller on the Ugg website. I can say with confidence that they are cute, comfortable, and will have a guaranteed spot in my closet for years to come.