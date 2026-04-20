My Review of Cool Licks Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After returning from a relaxing but short Easter break spent in New Jersey, I made my way back to Worcester on Monday afternoon. The weather was surprisingly warm, reaching the upper 50s with a completely clear blue sky. The lack of traffic on the Merritt Parkway through Connecticut set a positive tone for the day.

My afternoon consisted of unpacking, completing a few assignments, and heading to Kimball to reunite with friends over a meal. At nearly 7 p.m., the sun had yet to set, so we decided to run a few errands which, of course, ended with a sweet treat.

Although we are usually loyal to spots like Insomnia Cookies and Madulka’s when it’s open, we decided to try something new: Cool Licks Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, located about 12 minutes from campus. It’s a small walk-up window on a street corner with an impressively extensive menu. They offer 24 soft-serve flavors, a variety of shakes and frozen yogurts, unique sundaes, and even more creative ice cream options. There are multiple sizes, fun toppings, and different cone choices. It’s a cash-only spot, run by an older couple, and the large servings are very well-priced.

I ordered my go-to mint chocolate chip in a wafer cone, and it did not disappoint. It wasn’t too melty, was the perfect shade of green, and included generously sized chocolate chips. One of my friends tried a peanut butter chocolate milkshake and said it had a great consistency and flavor, while another got chocolate soft serve and rated it highly as well. There were also picnic tables outside, which made it easy to sit and enjoy our treats together.

Overall, we had a great time trying a new local spot and appreciated the simplicity of the counter-service experience.