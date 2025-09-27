My Recent Mood Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I was debating what to write my article about this week, I found myself scrolling through the HerCampus website for inspiration. It quickly led me to one of my favorite reflections from my time at college: my very own HerCampus profile. Looking through all of my old articles, especially while kicking off my senior year, gives me one of the strongest senses of nostalgia I can find regarding my experiences over the past 3 years. Truly a bittersweet feeling.

Anyways, as I was looking through it, I realized that I have never once written an article about one of my absolute favorite topics–the music I am currently listening to. Alas, I am amending this immediately. Here are 11 of the songs I have had on repeat recently to capture the range of emotions I feel on a day-to-day basis as a senior in college.

People’s Parties- Joni Mitchell

Since around March, I have been on a HUGE Joni Mitchell kick–and I have absolutely no complaints about it. It started by casually listening to her album Blue, which is not out of the norm for me, except this time it escalated into a full seven-month spiral of her entire discography, which does not seem like it’s going to end anytime soon. I definitely recommend this song.

Smile Like You Mean It- The Killers

I have recently been on a binge of watching old 2000s teen shows (namely One Tree Hill and The OC). Both of these shows feature a lot of alternative rock on the soundtrack, which has gotten me super into The Killers. This is one of my recent songs on repeat from them!

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For- U2

Whenever I come back to college, I catch myself engaging with small things that remind me of home– whether it be getting back into yoga, rewatching my family’s favorite movies, or in this case, listening to one of my mom’s favorite bands. This is a very basic U2 song that’s been hitting the spot for me this month, and is perfect if you are looking to get into the band.

Superstition- Stevie Wonder

I heard this song on the radio with my mom over the summer, and she told me she will always remember it as the last song that played at our family friend’s wedding in the 90s. I asked her how she remembered that, and she replied: “It was 2:00 am, I was surrounded by my closest family and friends, we had all been drinking and dancing for hours, then the band played Superstition by Stevie Wonder. That’s not something you forget.” You can never go wrong with Stevie Wonder, especially not with this classic.

Sultans of Swing- Dire Straits

This feels like a very autumn song to me for some reason, and it’s been helping me get in the New England fall mood. I love the sound of the guitar–very catchy. Give it a listen!

No Such Thing- John Mayer

I’m not a huge John Mayer fan, but every time I hear one of his songs I really like it so I’ve been meaning to get more into his music. I’ve had this song on repeat for a month now!

Slide Away- Oasis

I am a firm believer that Oasis is one of the greatest bands of all time, and this song just affirms this belief.

Laundry Room- The Avett Brothers

One of my housemates, best friends, and fellow HerCampus writer, Fiona Smith, just showed me this song the other week, and I’ve had it on repeat since then.

Beast of Burden- The Rolling Stones

A classic. Nothing else to say here.

Get It Together- Drake, Black Coffee, Jorja Smith

I’ve really been loving the beat and vibe of this song recently, and anything old Drake is magic.

You’ve Got Everything Now- The Smiths

How could I write an article about music and not include one of my favorite bands? If you like The Smiths and want to get a little bit more into them, start here!