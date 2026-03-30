My Reading Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March is always the toughest time of the school year. I feel burnt out and eager for the spring sunshine to make its way to Worcester, but it’s never soon enough. It’s also the time of year where I tend to get into a reading slump. As an English major, I am constantly reading for my classes, and while I often enjoy the reading material, my brain feels too exhausted to do any casual reading at the end of the day.

I try not to be too hard on myself, but I get so frustrated when I start new books and can’t even get to the third chapter before I feel bored. I place zero blame on the books themselves because I know they have the potential to become some of my favorites, I just can’t seem to muster the energy to get to know any more characters. My solution: turning to my comfort reads! There are books that I have reread countless times, and some people don’t understand how I’m not sick of the stories. Honestly, I love being able to count on the characters I know and love for an easy and enjoyable reading session. There doesn’t always need to be pressure to pick up a book that is highly stimulating and will change your life, though there are moments for those stories too. Sometimes all you need to guide you through a reading slump is the same cheesy romance book you’ve read once a year for the past decade. Next time you’re in a funk, turn to a favorite and let the reading be easy!