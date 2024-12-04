The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is all about comfort, connection, and tradition. For me, the day starts early, wrapped in a cozy blanket with a steaming mug of coffee, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. There’s something magical about seeing the colorful floats, larger-than-life balloons, and performances that set the festive tone for the rest of the day.

While the parade plays in the background, the kitchen is a whirlwind of activity. My family works together to prepare a feast, with laughter and music filling the space. The smell of the turkey roasting mingles with the sweet aroma of pumpkin and apple pies baking. I play my usual role in peeling the potatoes while my dad does the majority of the work.

By the time the parade ends, we gather around the table, surrounded by a mix of traditional dishes and, every once in a while, some fun newer additions. Before digging in, we go around and share what we’re thankful for, a tradition that always reminds me of the little things we often take for granted. After all that’s kinda the point of Thanksgiving.

After dinner, it’s time to relax. The evening winds down with everyone nestled in the living room, reminiscing and planning for the upcoming holidays. Thanksgiving isn’t just about the food or traditions; it’s the shared moments with family that make it so special. My perfect Thanksgiving is one that feels warm, connected, and delicious. It is a true celebration of gratitude that is often overlooked in our hectic and fast-paced world.