My New Hyperfixation: The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

Every four years, the Winter Olympics quietly takes over social media feeds and national television broadcasts. Yet, for something as globally significant as the Olympics, it often feels like only a fraction of the people have actually sat down and watched the games unfold. This year, however, I found myself becoming one of those viewers, fully immersed, watching the events for hours on end, and even checking scores as I walk to class.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, hosted across the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, have become my newest hyperfixation. What began as a remedy for boredom on the slower days, when assignments were finished and the campus felt quiet, turned into the entirety of my day being consumed with the events.

Part of the fascination comes from the sports themselves, from bobsled, to ski jumping, luge, and even speed skating. The rarity of seeing the sports on a daily basis creates an incredible interest in becoming an expert on a new topic. The captivating nature of Olympians throwing themselves into the ski, propelling down a track built of ice at terrifying speeds, is not something you stumble upon randomly. The athletes dedicated their entire lives to their craft, and the Olympics create an atmosphere in which they can show their greatness to the entire world, in hopes of becoming the new Olympic Champion.

There was something incredibly special about watching female American figure skater, Alysa Liu, reach her dream of becoming an Olympic champion, years after her youth retirement becoming the first American female to win a medal in the event in over twenty years, the USA women’s hockey team reigning supreme over their biggest athletic rivals, and Elana Meyers Taylor celebrating with her two young children after becoming the oldest Olympian to win gold. Yet, melancholy strikes when athletes suffer from moments of heartbreak, such as the favorite to win the male figure skating finals, Ilia Malinin, making crucial mistakes under the intense pressure of the Olympic rings.

I often find myself wondering what it would be like to stand in their place, putting everything on the line, for one dream with millions watching. These athletes have dedication, resilience, and the courage necessary to perform on the world’s biggest stage.

Four years ago, I might not have paid much attention, but now, I find myself counting down to the next events, eager to see who will bring home the victory.