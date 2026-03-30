My Lowkey Saturday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Saturday I had no concrete plans and a full day on my hands. The sun was shining, the weather was a pleasant 50 degrees, so my friends and I decided it would be the perfect time to take a drive down to Providence, Rhode Island. I always forget just how close Providence is to Worcester, and after a short 45 minute drive, we arrived in this pretty city.

Our first stop was the Nitro Bar, a cafe I had seen on social media for a while now, but had never actually been to. I was super excited to try their matcha and food items, since everything on the menu looked so delicious. Upon our arrival, we noticed a line that ran outside and around the corner of the building. This did not dampen our mood though, and we waited for our turn at the register. After about twenty minutes, we made our way to the front of the line and got to place our order. After much deliberation, I decided on the red velvet matcha and the Cole’s sandwich. They were delicious!

Once we devoured our food, we made our way back to the cars and drove over to Providence Place Mall. Here, we shopped and shopped, looking for some fun going out tops and cute blouses for class. I found some luck at Zara and H&M, leaving me with four tops to take back with me to Holy Cross.

When we tired of shopping, we all piled back into the two cars and drove the 45 minutes back to Worcester. These sunny, relaxed days can really be just as fun as the action-packed Saturdays college life offers!