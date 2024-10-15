My Latest Obsession: Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

moo deng

As college students, there are a few big questions being thrown at us this fall. Where are you studying abroad? Internship secured for this summer yet? Declared a major yet?

But the most important of all: Pesto or Moo Deng?

Yes, I’m referring to the viral, adorable animals exploding on social media lately: Pesto, a lovably plump baby penguin at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia, and Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo living at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.

For me, Moo Deng takes the cake all the way with her hilarious exploits.

Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncy pig” in Thai, rose to fame in September when videos of her playfully biting her caregiver went viral on TikTok.

Since then, edits of Moo Deng have exploded online, with “Brat Moo Deng” and “Coquette Moo Deng” being a notable few.

Recent footage has also surfaced of Moo Deng performing an adorable “moonwalk” shuffle in her habitat, with many dubbing it “moodengwalk”.

This little bundle of attitude’s rise to fame has also caused an eruption of tourists flocking from far and wide to the Khao Kheow Zoo, hoping for a glimpse of the viral sensation.

Visitors have reportedly withstood two-three hour long lines to view Moo Deng’s exhibit.

The zoo has also had to expand the pygmy hippo’s enclosure as well as install extra protective fencing in order to give Moo Deng plenty of distance and safety from her throngs of sometimes overzealous fans.

Visitors have also been limited to a five-minute visit at Moo Deng’s exhibit to accommodate the heavy influx of guests.

A 24-hour livestream of Moo Deng’s habitat has also been set up by zoo officials, allowing viewers all around the world who can’t make the transnational journey to tune in and giggle at her silly antics.

However, as this precious pygmy hippo’s popularity has grown, concerns have been raised about her quality of life and other ethical considerations.

Worried fans have voiced concerns about Moo Deng’s habitat and quality of care being received.

Moo Deng lovers worldwide, you can put your worries to rest– the Khao Kheow Open Zoo is part of a network of species conservation and rehabilitation efforts across Thailand and Asia, and is applauded by the Thai government.

The Thai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has also spoken out in support of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. Moo Deng is part of a zoo conservation program designed to rehabilitate the pygmy hippo population, which is a highly endangered species.

Personally, I have been absolutely enthralled by Moo Deng over the past few weeks, gushing over every cute edit of her on my social media.

In all seriousness, this fall has been stressful for not just college students, but a great number of Americans. The contentious election season and heartbreaking hurricanes have caused strife and anxiety for many. Doting on baby animals such as Pesto and Moo Deng has become a respite for many from their daily troubles. They are something we can all connect on, just taking a moment to giggle and let our guard down a bit. So, unleash your inner child a little and spend some time gushing over Moo Deng for no reason other than to relax!