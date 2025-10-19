My Kimball Dining Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One month ago, the Class of 2029, including myself, first set foot on campus. After a busy day of moving into dorms and attending orientation events, we were warmly welcomed with a delicious array of food choices at Kimball Dining Hall, one of the most popular dining options on campus, known for its lively atmosphere and community-style seating arrangement. Since that day, I have visited Kimball countless times, trying various specialty dishes, and I have definitely discovered some personal favorites that stand out amongst the rest.

One of my personal favorites, which is echoed across the campus, is the chicken parmesan. Served once every month, on a Thursday night, the delicious chicken topped with sauce and cheese is a hit for many students on campus, bringing in lines like I never imagined before arriving on campus. The meal pairs perfectly with a freshly baked garlic knot, as well as a side of pasta.

Additionally, another Kimball delicacy that I have come to enjoy is the Taco Tuesday events, where students have their choice of tacos, as well as the opportunity to choose their toppings which range from shredded cheese, to guacamole, and even salsa. Similar to chicken parmesan night, tacos draw in the students, who are excited to get their hands on the delicious meal.

Of course, no meal at the dining hall is complete without a dessert. Kimball offers a variety of dessert options for students to enjoy after a long day of studying and attending classes, with the most popular being the beloved soft serve machine. Amongst all the options, my favorites include the brown sugar cookies, the s’mores cups, and the apple kringle.

There are many other dining locations that students can choose to either use their dining dollars, or meal swipes as payment. Of these other dining options, I have enjoyed a breakfast sandwich from either Coolbeans or D’Agostino’s Cafe. Also, a burrito bowl or a quesadilla from Crossroads is the perfect option for a mid-day lunch when you want to switch it up from the food served at Kimball Dining Hall.

Overall, I implore everyone to try the options at all dining locations on campus to ensure everyone finds the best meals for themselves. I am excited to continue trying different Kimball dining options, and to figure out which option is my personal favorite.