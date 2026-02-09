My First Couple of Weeks Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Junior year is the time to study abroad at Holy Cross, but I always felt so nervous about it. Everyone has hyped it up so much, but I am such a homebody that I almost did not want to go. However, I decided to study abroad in England at the University of Sussex, about an hour from London. Most of my Holy Cross friends decided to go to Ireland. Something inside me told me not to follow them and go somewhere else.

So far, it has been a little over two weeks of me living in the UK. I think it is important to share that living in a different country is definitely an adjustment! However, it has been exciting as well as stressful. I have been able to make new friends from other colleges, but I already have trips planned to meet up with my Holy Cross friends. I think it gives me a good balance between having my own experience and still seeing friends from college.

Everyone in England is super friendly compared to the US! The schedule of classes is also very different compared to in America. I have two days during the week with no classes at all. It feels so cool to experience a whole new culture as well as a new environment. I tried to save a lot of money for trips, but I already feel like I am spending a good amount of money. However, I think it is important to use my savings on new adventures. The next two weekends, I am traveling to Scotland and then Budapest. I can’t wait to write about those experiences!