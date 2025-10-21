My Final Fall Break Plans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall break has always been one of my favorite breaks at Holy Cross. It always seems to come right when I need it most: to clear my head, get away from the books, and have time to relax before the holiday season begins. However, I am particularly excited for the one upcoming, as I have tons of exciting plans. My break consists of the following:

The first weekend, I am going to upstate New York with my entire family. It is the absolute perfect time of year up there right now– all of the leaves are peak red and orange right before falling, the air is crisp and cool but not freezing, and the sun will be shining all weekend. I’m also bringing some of my housemates with me (!), and it feels so special to be able to show them the place where my family gathers and has roots. It is going to be a relaxing weekend filled with hiking, shopping, cooking, and board games, providing the perfect opportunity to recharge before our next plans.

During the first part of the week, I’m going to Nashville with a large group of Holy Cross seniors. I have never really been to the south, so I am excited to experience it with all my best friends. I know great memories will be made!

On Thursday, I am flying to Chicago and staying with my stepsister, who goes to the University of Chicago. I’ve only been to the city one time when I was super young, so I don’t really remember anything about it. I can’t wait to see the beautiful University of Chicago campus, eat deep-dish pizza, walk down the Magnificent Mile, and catch up with my stepsister.

After an overnight stay in Chicago, my stepsister, parents, older brother, and I are driving to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the weekend to visit my younger brother, who just started as a freshman there. That Saturday is the Wisconsin versus Ohio State football game, so I am interested to see what it’s like to tailgate at a big school. I also think the quality family time will be perfect after Nashville.

While it will not serve as an incredibly relaxing break, I know I am going to have a great time with my family and friends–in a place that I love, and in brand new places. Check back after break for a recap of everything I do!