This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As spring starts to kick into gear and Women’s History Month is coming to an end, I figured I would reflect back on some of my favorite books written by female authors. Whether it’s a classic fictional novel, autobiography, or narrative essay, these books all give perspective into various aspects of being a woman and vary from a serious read to something light and fun!

Educated by Tara Westover

Recollecting her childhood living in a survivalist Mormon family and the challenges that came with getting a proper education and attending college, this 2018 memoir by Tara Westover is a striking tale of the importance of education and the struggle of maintaining family loyalty while choosing your own separate path.



Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Another 2018 memoir, Everything I Know About Love is a recollection of stories from Dolly’s 20s. The stories recount the joys and despairs of growing up, trying to fit in, struggling with body image, heartbreak, the love that can be found in both romantic and platonic relationships, and the importance of nurturing and maintaining the female friendships in your life.



Notes To Self by Emilie Pine

A breakthrough Irish novel that has found popularity worldwide, Pine’s Notes To Self is a collection of autobiographical essays tackling tough and historically taboo topics. Topics including fertility and feminism, abuse, and addiction are all explored throughout this collection of personal essays as Pine looks to better understand herself and her role in society.



Little Women by Louisa Alcott

The classic and beloved story of the four March sisters is a classic coming-of-age story that can be a great fictional, classic read for Women’s History Month. With focuses on family, love, and personal growth it recounts many ups and downs of life and the importance of personal ambition but also family responsibility.