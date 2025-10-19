My Favorite Sweet Treats (And Where to Get Them)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a proud sweet treat-aholic. Translation? I am addicted to sweet treats.

Whether it’s in the morning down at Kimball for breakfast, in the afternoon when I’m meal swiping away at Croads, or at night when I’m heating up some noodles in the microwave, I want a sweet treat. It makes the pain of being a college student feel a little more tolerable, it brings out the sparkle in my eyes I once had before the Holy Cross fatigue gracefully ran me over…twice. Now, I’m not a sweet treat expert but best believe I have made a mental list of all the places that have fulfilled my daily sweet treat need. The list below is split into two categories: on-campus and off-campus places, now with that, enjoy!

On-Campus Sweet Treats:

Kimball Breakfast (Everyday): Chocolate Chip and Buttermilk Pancakes True early morning delicacy, especially when you are craving that Big Breakfast pancake plate from McDonald’s on a random Tuesday morning. Make-Your-Own Parfait Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries, and Granola. That is all I need to feel like I can conquer my classes for the day.

Kimball Breakfast (Fridays Only): Any Donut Friday breakfast donuts hit differently after a long philosophical argument of what happiness is at 9 am (speaking from experience, obviously). You may think that donuts for breakfast are too early and I can’t argue with that. Instead, I would recommend grabbing that donut to-go. No judgment.

Kimball Lunch/Dinner (Everyday): Make-Your-Own Ice Cream Sundae That Kimball ice cream machine is the holy grail of many students here, as I’ve heard. Whether you choose to make your own McFlurry, ice cream parfait, or ice cream with cereal concoction, know that Kimball ice cream will always be there to hold your hand during your greatest struggles. Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Sandwich Yes, this is totally crazy. Like, we can’t take you anywhere type of crazy. Just grab two of the daily cookie selection and add a wee bit of ice cream in the middle. Bonus point if you add sprinkles around the edges.



Kimball (Special Occasions): S’mores Dip My recommendation is to get the parts with crispy marshmallows but not too much. The flavors melt on your tongue.

Cool Beans (Everyday): Matcha I recommend customizing it with caramel sauce and oat milk. Delicious treat, especially at night.

D’Agostino (Everyday): Acai Bowls I had my doubts but D’Agostino served with this one. Great treat for midday crises when you’re trying to lock in for your Italian test (Again, talking from experience)

The Lobby Shop (Everyday): Ben & Jerry’s, gummies, mini donuts, etc. The Lobby Shop caters to your sweet treat needs almost any time of the day, especially at night when nothing else is open. Trust me, the cashiers know my face by now.



Off-Campus Sweet Treats:

The Shoppes at Blackstone: Panera Bread From cinnamon rolls to plain artisan bread, I love Panera. Gong Cha I love boba and this local spot has fulfilled my addiction. Also, they have a good rewards system for my girlies who love to save money.

Natick Mall (This one is a stretch): Mochi Dough I’m from Wisconsin and my favorite boba place is Mochinut (there are various locations around the country, I know) and Mochi Dough just fulfilled my needs for a mochi donut. Also, they have various flavors and I only got to try the strawberry one. It was delicious.



I am still exploring different places on-campus and off-campus to find my next sweet treat hyperfixation. I hope I helped you find a new place or at least reassured you that you do need a sweet treat. Sweet treat is life. It will hold your hand when you most need it, especially when you’re trying to get through midterms before fall break. You deserve a sweet treat.