My Favorite Restaurants in Worcester 

Nuovo

This Italian restaurant is my favorite for a special night out while only not being too pricey. Their drunk ziti (vodka pasta) is my favorite vodka pasta of all time. A couple more entrees which I think are amazing are their chicken piccata, meat lasagna and tortellini pesto. Every dish I’ve had from here is made with love and the quality of the food is impeccable. They serve so many delicious appetizers including my favorite, their bruschetta, which is incredible. I would definitely recommend this restaurant if you love Italian food.

Peppercorns Grill and Tavern

This restaurant has recently become one of my favorites. I have gone a couple times and the more I go, the more amazed I get. My favorite entree that they serve is their smashburger which is one of the best smashburgers I have had in a long time. They have everything on it that you would want in a smashburger. A couple other entrees I love from here are chopped italian sub and the crispy chicken fontina. My all time favorite appetizer that I get from this restaurant are the risotto balls which I tried for the first time with my grandparents when they came down to visit me. These risotto balls were a hit with all of us and we will be getting them again next time.

Volturnos

I feel like this one is obvious because if you ask any Holy cross student what one of their favorite restaurants in Worcester are they would say Volturnos. I will definitely say this restaurant lives up to the hype. All the pizzas they offer are so delicious and my favorite has to be the margherita pizza with the garlic aioli on the side to dip your crust in. Some other pizzas I like from there are the pepperoni, capri and the pollo e pesto. They are cooked to perfection and there are so many dipping sauces to choose from to mix and match with your pizzas.