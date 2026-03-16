This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I was always surrounded by Irish music in some way, shape, or form. Every Sunday, my parents would take my brother and I to our favorite Irish pub to meet our grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles to listen to music and dance. As everyone grew up, our weekly dancing became difficult to keep up with, and eventually the tradition faded. While I still loved Irish music, it became less frequent in my life. Fast forward almost two decades, I studied abroad in Dublin and became surrounded by it. One of my favorite parts of being in Ireland was the constant live music and performances. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, here are some of my favorite songs that I heard constantly during my Spring semester last year!

Whiskey in the Jar The Wild Rover Raglan Road Molly Malone Galway Girl Tell Me Ma Dirty Old Town Linger Dreams

While musicians in pubs around Ireland love playing Irish songs, there are a few others that I began to associate with Ireland, even though they are not by Irish artists. Here are some others I think would still be perfect for your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations!

Take Me Home, Country Roads Don’t Look Back In Anger Wonderwall Folsom Prison Blues Stick Season Piano Man Iris Wagon Wheel Brown Eyed Girl

No matter where or how you celebrate this year, play some of these songs to feel like you’re celebrating in Ireland!