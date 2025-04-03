My Favorite Glossy Lip Products (from a girl that’s tried them all)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If there’s one makeup product that I can confidently say I know it’s lip products. I love having the perfect lip combo for any and all occasions and as someone who loves having hydrated lips most of the ones I reach for are glosses, balms, and oils. With spring underway here are a few of my favorites that you should consider trying out!

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm

This has been my go to lip gloss/balm for the past two years and it never disappoints! It glides on smoothly and has a slight cooling sensation which I enjoy as it’s not too overpowering. This is the perfect option if you want something a bit more than a gloss but still want your lips to be nice and shiny!

Elf Lip Oil

After going viral on tiktok I had to try these lip oils and I can say they live up to the hype! They come in a wide range of colors, with shimmery options as well, making them a great everyday lip gloss.

Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve

While this is not a lip gloss, it has to be my favorite lip balm. Leaving your lips feeling so soft and hydrated I recommend these to everyone! They also come in a few different colors and have a nice shine.

Saie Glossybounce Lip Gloss Oil

This is a great option if you want a gloss with a little bit of color but not too much. These are super soft and hydrating and another great day to day lip gloss!

Fenty Gloss Bomb

Another great classic lip gloss the Gloss Bomb comes in a variety of colors, including both plumping and sparkly options. It holds its color well when applied and stays hydrating and glossy so you don’t need to worry about it drying out quickly!