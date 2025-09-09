My Favorite Foods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Something my friends always say about me is that I am a very adventurous eater. I will try any food. Trying new foods and restaurants is one of my favorite things to do! I don’t know why, but I love learning about different foods from all around the world. It is hard for me to pick one favorite food, so I decided to write about a bunch of different ones that I love.

I love any type of seafood. My favorite seafood has to be lobster, which I only really get to have in the summer. My family often will go to a seafood restaurant in Maine or New Hampshire, and I get a whole lobster or lobster roll. I constantly think about biting into a juicy lobster roll drenched in hot butter. It makes my mouth water just thinking about it. I also really like fried clam bellies. A lot of people only like clam strips, but I like all parts of them.

Sushi is an all-time favorite of mine. I like the raw fish better than the cooked ones; the salmon is the best in my opinion. My dad had me try it in 4th grade and ever since then, I’ve loved it.

Pasta is a classic, and my mom cooks a bunch of different pasta dishes. She cooks seafood linguine and chicken picatta. Even a classic butter pasta with parmesan is a yummy dish.

Something I don’t often have is beef gyro. It is a Greek-inspired meat usually served with tzatziki and in pita bread. I think the seasoning is super tasty.

I could keep naming more foods, but this would go on for many more pages. The funniest part about me being a non-picky eater is that I was very picky up until the end of elementary school. However, my taste buds changed, and now I could never imagine being picky!