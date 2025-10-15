My Favorite Fall-Themed Activities and Ways to Enjoy Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, autumn is the time of year that I most look forward to and enjoy. Not only does it happen to be the season of my birthday, but I just think it’s the best time of year. The weather isn’t too hot, but it also hasn’t quite reached bitterly cold, and the air is crisp and inviting. When I have the chance to, I love going to my local, family-owned farm and going apple picking, pumpkin picking, running through the corn maze, and going for a tractor ride. However, I think my favorite fall activity has to be curling up on the couch with a cozy blanket, a pumpkin spice latte, a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie or muffin, and watching Gilmore Girls or a Halloween movie. The joy of being cuddled up on the couch with the leaves changing colors and falling around you outside is truly unmatched.

Additionally, I have recently started matching my nails to the theme of the season as well. Currently, I am sporting brown nails with polka dots on them to further enhance the fall vibe and also to replace the previous overgrown nails I had been sporting since the summer. By trading in my pale yellow nails for brown, I have been able to feel more in the fall mood, especially as now it is October (which is peak fall, in my opinion). Coinciding with my nails, I have also been swapping out my tank tops and short sleeves for sweaters and sweatshirts. Curling up on the couch in a tank top in the summer doesn’t have quite the same effect as it does in a sweatshirt and sweatpants in the fall. I have also been wearing my Ugg boots around a lot more, further completing my fall attire and getting more in tune with the changing seasons.

For me, fall is more than just a season; it becomes a lifestyle. Adapting to the changing seasons is so important, and even for someone who might not like fall, finding the good in it is so beneficial for everyone. I hope everyone has the opportunity to enjoy fall as much as I do, because it is such a wonderful season with many fun things to do with incredible beauty, and excitement.