There is one very special girl in my life lately: the Amazon fairy.

In today’s era of ever-coming-and-going trends and rising clothing prices, it can be hard to keep up!

As a girl who likes to stay with the current style, yet be comfy, yet who outright refuses to spend $100 on a pair of shoes, I am an Amazon fanatic.

The mighty platform everyone loves has amazingly-priced dupes of high-end, trending pieces that are stellar quality. I won’t gatekeep: read below to see my favorite Amazon dupes that I hope you’ll love as well!

1)The Most Amazing Ugg Tasman Dupe!

https://pin.it/1TNKNtZnq

I ordered these Ugg slipper dupes this summer for back-to-school, and I was amazed! They look and feel EXACTLY like the real thing, for a fraction of the price! I wear mine almost every day due to their comfort and versatility with any outfit. Definitely snag your own pair for cozying up or trekking to class as the cold winter months approach!

2) The Align Dupe So Good, I’ll Never Buy Lulu Again

https://pin.it/5IPRcYNFs

I discovered this brand via a TikTok recommendation this summer, and I can officially say I will never be buying LuluLemon again. These leggings are a perfect Align dupe, and are even better than my real Aligns in that they don’t pill AT ALL! I have ordered countless other LuluLemon dupes from this brand, such as their dupe for the Scuba Hoodie, and it is my new favorite wardrobe to be rocking on campus.

3) The Free People Dupe That’s Even Better Than the Real Thing!

https://pin.it/5SSeIx6ub

Have I ordered this top in four colors? Maybe…ok, yes, definitely. This is my new favorite going out top that is wildly flattering yet still keeps you comfortably covered up. The Trendy Queen brand also has other amazing going out tops for affordable prices to definitely check out, as well as a great range of cute sweat sets!