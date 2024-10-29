This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Fall break, 10 full days of rest and relaxation, as well as an opportunity to reset and regroup. After a busy week of midterms, finishing group projects, and long hours studying at the Dinand library, I looked forward to making my way back to the Garden State…..New Jersey. I envisioned dining out with friends, home-cooked meals with family, reminiscing with friends, long, hot showers, and much needed sleep. During this break, I was reminded of Jersey’s hidden gems and how fortunate I am to live in the best state ever.

Over Fall break, I made sure to create a jam-packed schedule, encompassing my favorite things:

Nature walks/Hot girl walk

Over the course of fall break, I found myself reconnecting with nature. Whether that was a mile walk on a trail with a friend, admiring the foliage and soaking in the sun, or a walk with my puppy, who I dearly miss, I made it a top priority to get outside. The New Jersey weather was picture-perfect and I used that to my advantage as I caught up on my exercise.

Breakfast of Champions

Upon arriving home, I made sure to frequent my favorite old haunts. Starbucks and Dunkin are always a staple, with a fresh fruit acai bowl added for nutrition. Infamous for their top-tier bagels, NJ does not disappoint. Bagel deliciousness, thought to be a result of Jersey water and the process of boiling before baking, creates a unique texture and taste. Hot, fresh, and chewy with a variety of smears compete with Taylor ham, egg, and cheese for my affection. Madison New Jersey’s Bagel Nosh cannot be beat.

Home Cookin’

Prior to leaving campus, I created a list of home-cooked meals intended for the dinner rotation. These included: penne vodka, salmon, broccoli, mashed potatoes, matzo ball soup, Greek salad with a side of pita and hummus, as well as chicken shawarma with tzatziki sauce. These meals evoked fond memories and a sense of comfort. The fresh ingredients were delightful and were definitely a nice change from Kimball’s institutional-style meals.

On the Road Again

Having not driven a car since starting college, being home allowed me to engage in one of my favorite pastimes. Target, Marshalls, and Home Goods runs were a necessity as well as a guilty pleasure. Additionally, leisurely driving, with the music turned up and the windows rolled down, allowed me to appreciate the landscape and regain my freedom.

Chillin’

The majority of my week was spent alongside family and friends. I was eager to reunite with my high school friends, my sister, my parents, and of course my dog. I enjoyed shopping, going out to dinner, watching movies, and just hanging out. Since being away, I have missed this quality time. It was refreshing to catch up with others and share my Holy Cross first semester experience.