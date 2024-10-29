Fall break, 10 full days of rest and relaxation, as well as an opportunity to reset and regroup. After a busy week of midterms, finishing group projects, and long hours studying at the Dinand library, I looked forward to making my way back to the Garden State…..New Jersey. I envisioned dining out with friends, home-cooked meals with family, reminiscing with friends, long, hot showers, and much needed sleep. During this break, I was reminded of Jersey’s hidden gems and how fortunate I am to live in the best state ever.
Over Fall break, I made sure to create a jam-packed schedule, encompassing my favorite things:
- Nature walks/Hot girl walk
Over the course of fall break, I found myself reconnecting with nature. Whether that was a mile walk on a trail with a friend, admiring the foliage and soaking in the sun, or a walk with my puppy, who I dearly miss, I made it a top priority to get outside. The New Jersey weather was picture-perfect and I used that to my advantage as I caught up on my exercise.
- Breakfast of Champions
Upon arriving home, I made sure to frequent my favorite old haunts. Starbucks and Dunkin are always a staple, with a fresh fruit acai bowl added for nutrition. Infamous for their top-tier bagels, NJ does not disappoint. Bagel deliciousness, thought to be a result of Jersey water and the process of boiling before baking, creates a unique texture and taste. Hot, fresh, and chewy with a variety of smears compete with Taylor ham, egg, and cheese for my affection. Madison New Jersey’s Bagel Nosh cannot be beat.
- Home Cookin’
Prior to leaving campus, I created a list of home-cooked meals intended for the dinner rotation. These included: penne vodka, salmon, broccoli, mashed potatoes, matzo ball soup, Greek salad with a side of pita and hummus, as well as chicken shawarma with tzatziki sauce. These meals evoked fond memories and a sense of comfort. The fresh ingredients were delightful and were definitely a nice change from Kimball’s institutional-style meals.
- On the Road Again
Having not driven a car since starting college, being home allowed me to engage in one of my favorite pastimes. Target, Marshalls, and Home Goods runs were a necessity as well as a guilty pleasure. Additionally, leisurely driving, with the music turned up and the windows rolled down, allowed me to appreciate the landscape and regain my freedom.
- Chillin’
The majority of my week was spent alongside family and friends. I was eager to reunite with my high school friends, my sister, my parents, and of course my dog. I enjoyed shopping, going out to dinner, watching movies, and just hanging out. Since being away, I have missed this quality time. It was refreshing to catch up with others and share my Holy Cross first semester experience.