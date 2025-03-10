This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

This past fall semester, I participated in Holy Cross’ Washington, D.C. Semester Program. As a junior English major and Ethics, Society, and the Institution of Business minor, my passion for reading and writing combined with my interest in business has led me to pursue a future career in journalism. Without a journalism major or related course options available at Holy Cross, I found myself, by the end of my Sophomore year, searching for hands-on experience in the field. While all of my friends eagerly discussed their plans and desires to go study abroad, I couldn’t help but feel as if I craved something else for my personal, educational, and professional growth. I settled on a semester in D.C., where I would be given the opportunity to find an internship that aligned with my career goals, while additionally attending a public policy class and writing a 40-page research paper on a policy issue of my choosing.

While my semester in D.C. involved a lot of hard work, early mornings, and late nights, it changed my perspective on the working world and enhanced my knowledge on politics and press and communications work. I secured an internship with the Office of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, a bipartisan Democrat from New Hampshire, where I served as the sole press and communications intern. This undoubtedly meant that I would bear the brunt of busy work for the Senator’s press and communications team, however, I was nonetheless grateful for the experience and opportunities I received in getting to work at the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill every day. I felt important dressing up in business professional attire when Congress was in session, and I was given my own office desk, personal Senate laptop, and desktop. My assignments consisted of crafting and drafting daily “press clips,” “media mentions reports,” and “news recaps” that reported on the Senator’s mentions in the media and National political news. I was thrilled to dedicate my time to reading, writing, and educating myself on current political issues and Senator Hassan’s policy work.

My time at the nation’s Capital advanced my political scope and understanding, teaching me about the inner workings of how our government system operates. While working at the Senate and living in D.C., I got to attend hearings, watch Senators vote to pass legislation, explore landmark museums, and even toured the White House! My experience in Washington was unforgettable (especially during the election), and I feel that I have grown so much in my work ethic and in understanding my personal and career aspirations. Now, being back on campus, I have found myself more appreciative of the rounded education I receive and the time I get to spend with my friends every day. While the working world taught me a lot about what it means to have a job and contribute to meaningful institutions, I am grateful that my time in the college bubble is not up yet!