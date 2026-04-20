My Experiance With ThreadUp

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve heard about the company ThredUp occasionally over the years and even signed up for an account at a certain point, but I never followed through with an order until recently. If you’re unfamiliar, ThredUp is essentially an online thrift store where you can shop a wide range of brands and items at a discounted price from the comfort of your own home. In the past, I only scrolled briefly through the website and felt uninspired by the pieces, but a couple of weeks ago, I decided to actually put in the effort by searching for brands I love. It made a huge difference, and the website finally started showing pieces that are actually my style!

My favorite feature on ThredUp is the Daily Edit, where they curate 100 pieces each day that they think you’ll love. I’ve even replaced my morning scroll through social media with a scroll through ThredUp because I usually love almost every piece they choose! You can favorite items, create specific collections, and even link your Pinterest boards to find unique pieces you loved. You need to keep an eye on your favorites though, because someone else might snatch them before you know it! I lost a few gems that way.

I placed an order last Thursday morning, and by Tuesday it had already arrived! I was so excited to try each item on. Unfortunately, I had a couple of misses, but no need to worry about that because ThredUp allows you to return pieces for store credit. I’ve already been eyeing some new items. Plus, the items that did work for me will absolutely become staples in my wardrobe!

If you’re interested in shopping second-hand but find in person thrift stores overwhelming, I definitely suggest checking out ThredUp. Remember to buy the items you love quickly, though, or else they might end up in my cart!