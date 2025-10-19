My Essentials For My Nashville Trip

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A long-awaited tradition that many Holy Cross seniors partake in is an October break trip to Nashville, TN! With our departure date being less than two weeks away (and as a chronic overpacker!), I’ve been dedicating some of my free time to figuring out what items will be securing a spot in my suitcase. Here are some of my non-negotiables:

Plenty of Denim (Tops, Skirts, Shorts)

Denim is a versatile staple, especially if you’re considering “quintessential” Southern fashion! I’ll be bringing a denim top, as well as many skirt and short options.

A Gingham Pick

Widely considered to be a “classic” print in the Southern United States, my lightweight gingham blouse will definitely be worn on the trip as it’s a stylish yet comfortable clothing choice.

Cowboy Boots!

Nothing screams Nashville more than a pair of cowboy boots. These shoes have the power to elevate a basic outfit, which I always appreciate!

Classic Black Leather Purse

On top of being a great means of holding miscellaneous items, I love how this bag can truly be paired with any clothing items!

Digital Camera

iPhone photos are great, but there’s something about the nostalgic and vintage feel of my digital camera that captures experiences in a unique and therefore unforgettable way.

I’m so excited to see what this trip will bring for my friends and me! Even though I have given thought to what my travel essentials are, making memories with people I love is what is on my mind the most. To all the other Her Campus girls making the journey, safe travels, and I’ll see you there!