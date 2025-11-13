This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we begin to enter cooler weather, I find it easy to become overly negative about things and lack motivation. However, I have found my personal cure to this problem: hyper-fixations. No matter the season, there are still so many things I can find to love. Here are my current obsessions:

Depop:

If you have not heard of Depop, it is a clothing resale app. I have had Depop for years, but not until recently have I started scrolling on it again. There is so much good stuff to find there, and I forgot how much fun it can be just to look through clothes.

“How I Met Your Mother”:

I tried to start this show so many times in the past, but I was never able to stick with it. Finally, I have kept watching, and I love it. I think it is the perfect show for this time of the year: feel-good and low stress.

Chloé in Letters:

I wrote a piece a few weeks ago talking about a specific newsletter Chloé wrote, but overall, I have just loved her work recently. Chloé has a website and a Substack account that she posts on usually biweekly. Everything she writes is somehow exactly what you need to hear.

Dags coffee and Cool Beans overnight oats:

I am not even kidding when I say I have gotten this every weekday for the last two weeks. My dining dollars have definitely suffered, but I swear nothing is better for breakfast than this combo.

Olivia Dean:

The entirety of her new album is beautiful. It feels very coming-of-age and hopeful for new beginnings. My current favorite song of hers is “Baby Steps.”

Madewell jeans:

These are the best jeans I have ever owned. I wear them at least twice a week, and I have never been happier with a pair of pants. Feeling put together in the cold weather really makes a difference.

“Call Me by Your Name” (the book):

I finished this book last week, and it is still very much on my mind. I had seen the movie before, but the book offers a completely different perspective. I think I cried for the whole last chapter.

Getting the “Pangram” in the NYT Spelling Bee:

I do not have a New York Times Games membership, so it does not allow me to fully play Spelling Bee. Since I only get one word, I will sometimes spend my whole day trying to figure out a word that uses all the letters in order to get the “Pangram”. I am not very good at it, considering I have only gotten it once this entire week, but nevertheless, I persist.

Although I will probably move on from this list at some point within the next few months, it serves as a nice reminder of how many things I am going to love that I don’t know yet.