My Best Study Tips 

The worst feeling is to get to college and feel defeated because you do not know how to study for your upcoming exams. Trust me, I have been there and being unprepared causes unnecessary stress that is avoidable if you make the right changes. Here’s how I did it!

Use a whiteboard!

Using a whiteboard to study has changed my life completely. I started with a smaller, more portable whiteboard last year and now this year I have upgraded to a bigger one that lives in my dorm. I love using a whiteboard to study because I can write information from my notes or my study guide over and over again until I memorize it. This technique was extremely helpful for me when I took Latin last year since learning a new language encompasses so many new vocab terms, verb conjugations, and noun declensions. I would write out the declension of a specific vocab word over and over again till I memorized it. Using a whiteboard is also better for the environment as rewriting your notes on paper over and over again is not sustainable.

Active recall!

I know active recall is easier said than done but I swear it does help. A good tool I use for this is the tap feature on the Goodnotes app. I take notes on my iPad with the app Goodnotes and this technique for taking notes also sufficiently changed my life when it comes to studying. After I have made a study guide for my exam on Goodnotes I use the tape tool and hide key terms, definitions, and information I want to remember and recall. Then what I do is I use my whiteboard and write out my study guide and try to fill in the missing/hidden information underneath. After, I tap on the tape which reveals the answer and if I got it wrong I write it out again on my whiteboard. This new technique I learned has helped me so much with studying and remembering information. Unlike passive learning, like rewriting notes, active recall challenges you to retrieve information from memory which helps you learn the material better.

Make sure to get good sleep!

This one is easier said than done as well, but getting a good night’s sleep, especially the night before an exam, is crucial. Obviously I have had my fair share of nights staying up late to study or finish an assignment but in the long run this doesn’t help you remember the information you are studying. I try my best to get all of my studying and work done before 10pm so I can get 8 hours of sleep. I know you might want to cram for your exam the next morning but realistically if you don’t know it then you are not going to know it the next day. Sleep is essential for strengthening new information into your long-term memory, making it easier to recall the material during a test. Do yourself a favor and get into the habit of having a good sleep schedule because you will start to see an improvement in your overall grades.