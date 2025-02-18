My (Affordable) Ten-Minute Makeup Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I have tweaked aspects of my everyday makeup routine over the years, I have finally found a routine that is easy to stick with, mainly because of how accessible many of the items I use are! A lot of drugstore makeup can achieve the same effects as high-end brands, and I swear by these products!

Step 1: L’oreal Lumi Glotion: Natural Glow Enhancer

This product is very similar to a tinted moisturizer; it’s hydrating and enhances your skin’s natural glow! It also acts as a great base for the rest of your makeup.

Step 2: E.L.F. Power Grip Primer

A little goes a long way with this primer, which helps your makeup sit on top of your face beautifully!

Step 3: E.L.F. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Apply this foundation all over your face to even out your skin tone. Adding this product atop the Lumi Glotion will leave you with a glowy complexion!

Step 4: Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

This product has been my go-to for years if I want to cover any blemishes and dark under-eye circles.

Step 5: Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

Not only does this cream/powder hybrid bronzer give your skin a natural sunkissed look, but it also has a slight coconut scent!

Step 6: Rhode Pocket Blush

This is the only product in my makeup routine that I splurged on, but I cannot recommend it enough! This cream blush is extremely pigmented and blends seamlessly.

Step 7: Essence Lash Princess False Effect Mascara

My sister introduced me to this mascara a few years ago, and I can’t get enough! I have found that Essence mascaras are both voluminous and lengthening, which makes your eyelashes pop.

Step 8: E.L.F. Brow Lift

Sleek eyebrows that will stay in place all day? What more could you want! Add this product to your everyday routine to achieve a polished look.

Step 9: NYX Dewy Finish Setting Spray

I always top off my makeup looks with this setting spray. It provides an illuminating finish to my look, and I am left knowing my makeup will last me many hours!