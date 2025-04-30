This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If you’re like me and constantly get sick of your playlists, you might always be looking for new songs to listen to. Below are some different songs that I like based on my mood! I listen to kind of everything in most genres, so my music preferences are not specific at all.

Calm/Peaceful: I listen to these songs when I want to calm down or sometimes listen to them in the morning.

“White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean.

“Best Part” by Daniel Caesar.

“Ribs” by Lorde.

Upbeat/Chill: These give me more of a chill vibe but are definitely more upbeat.

“Timeless” by The Weeknd.

“Far” by Sza.

“Die Trying” by PartyNextDoor and Drake.

“Attention” by Bryson Tiller.

Pregame: These songs are good for a pregame or if you are trying to get energized.

“Blame It” by Jamie Fox and T-Pain.

“Where Them Girls At” by David Guetta.

“Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj.

“My Love” by Justin Timberlake.

Country: I’m not a big country fan, but here are some of my favorites.

“Dawns” by Zach Bryan.

“Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen.

“This Bar” by Morgan Wallen.

Throwbacks: I always love some good throwback songs, so below I listed some of my favorites.

“Love You Like a Love Song” by Selena Gomez.

“Swimming Pools” by Kendrick Lamar.

“Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston.

“Jealous” by Nick Jonas.