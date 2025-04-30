If you’re like me and constantly get sick of your playlists, you might always be looking for new songs to listen to. Below are some different songs that I like based on my mood! I listen to kind of everything in most genres, so my music preferences are not specific at all.
Calm/Peaceful: I listen to these songs when I want to calm down or sometimes listen to them in the morning.
“White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean.
“Best Part” by Daniel Caesar.
“Ribs” by Lorde.
Upbeat/Chill: These give me more of a chill vibe but are definitely more upbeat.
“Timeless” by The Weeknd.
“Far” by Sza.
“Die Trying” by PartyNextDoor and Drake.
“Attention” by Bryson Tiller.
Pregame: These songs are good for a pregame or if you are trying to get energized.
“Blame It” by Jamie Fox and T-Pain.
“Where Them Girls At” by David Guetta.
“Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj.
“My Love” by Justin Timberlake.
Country: I’m not a big country fan, but here are some of my favorites.
“Dawns” by Zach Bryan.
“Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen.
“This Bar” by Morgan Wallen.
Throwbacks: I always love some good throwback songs, so below I listed some of my favorites.
“Love You Like a Love Song” by Selena Gomez.
“Swimming Pools” by Kendrick Lamar.
“Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston.
“Jealous” by Nick Jonas.