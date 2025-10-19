Mudslides in Mansfield

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Thursday, I had the joy of attending Tyler Childers’ concert with my best friends at the Xfinity Center. We bought our tickets a few weeks prior, and I had been eagerly awaiting that day ever since. As the day approached, my friends and I began to worry: what was a seemingly perfect outing was now tainted by a rainy forecast. Despite this, we kept our hopes high and wished for the best. That Thursday, the rain did come. It was pouring all day, and questions regarding cancellation were constant. Nonetheless, we continued with our plan, working on our outfits and getting ready.

On the way to the concert, our vibes were high. Our Uber driver was so kind, handing us his phone for aux and letting us play our anthem, “The Man” by Aloe Blacc. As we approached the stadium, traffic was steady, so we ended up ditching the Uber early and walking into the venue. After walking through security, we met up with the rest of our friends and found a spot on the lawn. We sang and danced to all of our favorite songs, having the best time together. The rain held off, miraculously, but the conditions were a little iffy. The showers from earlier caused the ground to be very muddy and slippery, causing all of us to fall countless times. Our shoes were turned brown and our giggles were non-stop. Childers was a great performer, and I loved listening to every song. When the time came to leave, we split back up into Ubers for the drive back. We rode back to campus with our spirits high, our jeans coated in mud, and memories to laugh about for years to come.