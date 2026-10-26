More Than a Brand Deal: Why Beauty Brands Are Partnering With College Communities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From skincare recommendations on social media to products shared among friends, college students are constantly discovering new beauty brands. For companies looking to reach younger consumers, college campuses offer an array of opportunities to introduce their brands to students through the communities they already trust. The partnership between Her Campus and Beecee, a skincare brand focused on simplified routines and ingredient transparency, highlights how beauty companies can connect with college audiences.

College students represent an appealing audience for beauty brands as young adults develop their own personalized routines, explore new products, and make independent purchasing decisions. Social media and peer recommendations can influence how these young consumers discover new brands, making campus organizations another potential avenue for companies seeking to build brand awareness.

Companies can do so through partnerships with student organizations, reaching students through campus events, promotional content, and social media marketing. These collaborations allow brands to connect with specific audiences in settings that feel more personal than traditional advertising. For student organizations, working with brands can also create opportunities to develop content and programming around campus and topics relevant to their community members.

Her Campus at Holy Cross creates these connections through its work with brands spanning fashion, fragrance, food, and beauty. Each collaboration introduces a different industry to the chapter’s audience, demonstrating the range of companies interested in connecting with college students. The chapter’s latest partnership with a new brand, Beecee, a skincare company focused on simplified routines and ingredient transparency, brings that relationship into the beauty industry.

Beecee’s mission emphasizes both its products and the community surrounding them. On its official website, the brand states, “We think you deserve more than just more. We think you deserve better.” It further describes its approach as creating “products that make sense for your life, results that make a difference, and a community that values connection over clout.”

Beecee’s emphasis on community helps frame the relationship between Beecee and Her Campus. While the collaboration promotes the skincare brand to college students, it also illustrates how companies can use campus organizations to introduce their messaging to younger consumers.

Ultimately, college partnerships reflect the relationship between marketing and community. Brands gain opportunities to increase visibility among younger audiences, while student organizations can explore collaborations with companies relevant to their readership. The value of these partnerships depends on clear communication about their purpose and the relationship between the organizations involved.

As beauty companies continue to seek connections with college students, campus partnerships offer a reminder that discovering a brand and endorsing its products are not necessarily the same thing. Students can engage with beauty marketing while still evaluating brands and their claims independently.