True crime fans got their wish recently after the release of “Monsters” on Netflix. “Monsters” is about the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez. The boys had to suffer through years of mental abuse and torture by their parents. Once the murder was completed, the boys opened up to their therapist. From there, the show walks viewers through their lives by telling their stories through therapy sessions. Despite the excitement around a show made on this court case, critics are displeased with how it turned out. One critic Dan Einav at the Financial Times shared how the show “proves itself capable of confronting a complex case with sensitivity- which makes its increasing sensationalism and salaciousness all the more frustrating.” The storyline plays on comedy and romance instead of the issue at hand. Therefore, it is seen as “too positive” and doesn’t capture the abuse and torture they endured. Another comment from a critic was how “while visually stunning, the story lacks the emotional and narrative depth that would have made it great.” It seems as though the show was rushed to be produced. While there were scenes with the boys’ therapist, it didn’t dive into psychology as much as it should’ve. It would have been interesting to see both sides of the court case and how the jury reached the verdict. On the other hand, the visuals and music used in the show were incredible. The show is all over social media because of the music that was chosen during scenes where the boys were plotting their murder. Compared to other true crime shows, this falls very low on the list of recommended watches.

