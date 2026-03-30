Midweek Momentum: A Wednesday at Holy Cross

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wednesdays fall right in the middle of the week: far enough from Monday, but not quite close enough to the weekend. Referred to as “hump day”, a hurdle, an attempt to get over the hardest part of the week. It’s that in-between point where you’re just pushing through, knowing Friday’s coming soon. This semester, my Wednesday routine definitely is a mix of challenges, chaos, and rewards. In an attempt to share a glimpse into college life and the varied routines students face, here is a Wednesday in my life as a second year Health Studies student.

8:30am: Almost every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, I wake up to the default iPhone alarm, radar, along with the sun starting to peek through the blinds of my dorm room. I set nearly ten alarms a few minutes apart (8:33, 8:37, 8:39, etc.), knowing how hard it is for me to get out of my comfortable bed. I spend a few minutes scrolling through my apps, responding to messages, and checking the weather, especially in Worcester, where temperatures can be unpredictable throughout the day. By 8:45am, I grab my face wash, disposable washcloth, toothbrush, and toothpaste, and head to the communal bathroom to start the day.

9:00am: When I get back to my room, I always make my bed. An attempt to keep my space feeling organized and refreshed. This small step has become an important part of my routine and helps me feel more productive in the morning. I sit at my desk, surrounded by pictures of my friends and family from home. Quietly, I put on moisturizer and light makeup using my light-up mirror, trying not to wake my roommate.

9:20am: At this point, I throw on a quick outfit and some jewelry–if I’m lucky, something that I already picked out the night before. On Wednesdays, I like to dress a little nicer, rotating through sweaters, long sleeves, and denim. I usually add a fun pair of shoes or a statement necklace to give the outfit a little extra personality.

9:30am: For breakfast, I keep it light, usually choosing between MadeGood granola bites (strawberry is my favorite) or a vanilla Chobani yogurt. I pack my bag and start heading out for the long day ahead.

10:00am: By 10am, I’m in my Biology 162 class in O’Neil Hall within the science complex. It’s one of my larger classes, with around 30 students. It is mostly lecture-based, with PowerPoints each class. I usually alternate between taking handwritten notes and adding key terms to a Quizlet I’ve been building. Lately, we’ve been covering phylogenetic relationships, mechanisms of evolution, and both asexual and sexual reproduction.

11:00am: Immediately following Biology, I head down the hall and around the corner to Beaven for my Social Statistics class. I really enjoy this class because it blends lecture, group work, and applied math. We’ve been learning about descriptive and inferential statistics, along with how statistics can be misused or misinterpreted. We are also given assigned readings on topics such as the Flint water crisis, how numbers can complicate public issues and labor market inequalities.

11:45am: During the remaining five minutes of class, I order an Uber to pick me up from Hogan Campus Center and take me to Woodland Academy. As soon as class ends, I rush out, making my way up the many Dinand stairs and weaving through the crowds of students heading to their next classes.

12:00–2:00pm: For two hours, I volunteer in a second-grade classroom at Woodland Academy, a K–6 public school about ten minutes from campus. Last year, I worked with students when they were first graders with the same teacher. It’s been really nice to be back in her classroom. My role includes supporting students, leading small group lessons, helping with classwork, and supervising during “specials.” I’ve loved my time there and am so grateful for the relationships I’ve built, especially hearing students call me “Ms. Ava.” It’s also a great way to step away from campus, spend time off the hill, and connect with the Worcester community.

2:30pm: Once I’m back at Holy Cross, I head to my dorm to make a quick lunch. Lately, I’ve been really into smoothies: my go-to includes vanilla protein powder, frozen mango, raspberries, pineapple, water, and chia seeds. I usually pair it with a rice cake topped with soy butter, cottage cheese, everything bagel seasoning, and cinnamon Catalina Crunch. It’s an easy dorm meal and the perfect mix of sweet and savory.

3:00–4:00pm: I can be found in Smith 323 hosting Community-Based Learning (CBL) intern office hours. As a CBL intern, I help facilitate reflection sessions when requested by faculty, serve as a liaison between the Donelan Office, community partners, and students, and assist with the placement process by advising students and coordinating logistics. During office hours, students can drop in to ask questions about their volunteer sites, Uber for Business, or work on assignments related to their placements.

4:30pm: By this point, I’m usually pretty tired, but I push myself to go to the gym to get some movement in and boost my energy. I like incline walking on the treadmill, attending workout classes, or doing a quick arm, ab, or leg workout. Given the nicer weather, my friends and I have been taking advantage of off campus walks; we bring a speaker, play music, and catch up on our days.

6:30pm: Dinner time varies, but my friends and I always try to coordinate so all nine of us can eat together when our schedules allow. We make the walk from our dorms to Kimball, usually preparing for long lines. Some of our favorite meals include chicken parm, General Tso’s chicken, dumplings, pierogies, and gnocchi pasta. We almost always stop by the dessert station too: cookies, cupcakes, cannoli dip, or s’mores are hard to pass up.

7:30pm: After dinner, I typically head to Dinand Library to start my homework since I don’t have much time to focus on it during the day. Where I choose to sit depends on what I need to get done. If I need to really concentrate, I’ll go to the stacks for a quieter space. On lighter nights, my friends and I will grab a table in the Fishbowl. I’ve also recently discovered Levis Browsing Room, which is another great, quieter option.

11:00pm: Once I finish my work, I head back to my room to wind down. I’ll take a quick shower, change into a fresh pair of pajamas, and make my nightly spearmint tea. Then I pack my backpack, charge my computer, lay out an outfit for the next day, and head to the bathroom to brush my teeth.

12:00am: By midnight, I retire to my bed. I scroll on my phone for a few minutes before unplugging and setting my alarms for the next morning, especially since I have a 9:30am class on Thursdays.

All in all, my Wednesdays are fast-paced and busy, but I always end the day feeling productive and accomplished and one step closer to the weekend.